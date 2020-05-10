Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Pay Your Loan!

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Sunday Comics
Sunday ComicsComicsKotaku Sunday ComicsFunnyKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Pay Your Loan!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Pay Your Loan!

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published May 4. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Pay Your Loan!
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published May 4. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Pay Your Loan!

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published May 4. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Pay Your Loan!
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published May 7. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Pay Your Loan!
(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published April 10, 2016. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Pay Your Loan!

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published May 8. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Pay Your Loan!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published May 8. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

