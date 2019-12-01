Sunday Comics: OK Boomer

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Advertisement

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Nov. 25 . Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Nov. 25 . Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Advertisement

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Nov. 26 . Read more of Clueless Hero.

Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Nov. 29 . Read more of Double XP.

Advertisement

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published Nov. 30 . Read more of Life in Aggro.

Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Nov. 30 . Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Advertisement

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Nov. 29 . Read more of Penny Arcade.