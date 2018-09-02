Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published August 27. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published August 30. Read more of Corpse Run.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published August 31. Read more of Double XP.

The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Published August 27. Read more of The GaMERCaT.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. From the archive, originally published January 2013. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published August 31. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published August 31. Read more of Penny Arcade.