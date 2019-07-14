Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: My Finger Slipped!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published July 8. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 11. Read more of Corpse Run.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published July 8. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published July 10. Read more of Double XP.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published July 13. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 12. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 12. Read more of Penny Arcade.