Hello! It's time for Kotaku's Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published July 1. Read more of Awkward Zombie.



Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 1. Read more of Corpse Run.



Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published July 4. Read more of Clueless Hero.



Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published July 7. Read more of Life in Aggro.



Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 5. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 5. Read more of Penny Arcade.

