Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published January 28. Read more of

Awkward Zombie.



Advertisement

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published January 31. Read more of Corpse Run



Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published January 30. Read

more of Double XP.

Advertisement

The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Published January 28. Read more ofThe GaMERCaT.



Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published February 3. Read



more of Life in Aggro.



Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published February 1. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published February 1. Read more of Penny Arcade.

