Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Microwaves

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Comics
ComicsSunday ComicsFunnyKotakucore
10
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Microwaves
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

undefined
Illustration: See Above

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Oct. 15. Read more of Corpse Run.

undefined
Illustration: See Above
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Oct. 12. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

undefined
Illustration: See Above
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Oct. 12. Read more of Clueless Hero.

undefined
Illustration: See Above
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Oct. 15. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Microwaves
Image: See Above
(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Oct. 7, 2018. Read more of Life in Aggro.

undefined
Illustration: See Above

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Oct. 15. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Microwaves
Illustration: See Above
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Oct. 16. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

marl0
MARl0

Why do so many of the comics look so low res today? 