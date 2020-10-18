Sunday Comics: Microwaves

Image : Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Illustration : See Above

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Oct. 15. Read more of Corpse Run.



Illustration : See Above

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Oct. 12. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration : See Above

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Oct. 12. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration : See Above

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Oct. 15. Read more of Double XP.

Image : See Above

(No new comic this week.)



Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Oct. 7 , 2018 . Read more of Life in Aggro.



Illustration : See Above

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Oct. 15. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Illustration : See Above

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Oct. 16. Read more of Penny Arcade.