Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Loves To Party

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Sunday Comics: Loves To Party
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Loves To Party
Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Jan. 25. Read more of Corpse Run.

undefined
Image: See Below
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Jan. 25. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

undefined
Image: See Below
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Jan. 26. Read more of Clueless Hero.

undefined
Image: See Below
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Jan. 30. Read more of Double XP.

undefined
Image: See Below
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Jan. 28. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

undefined
Image: See Below
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Jan 29. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics.

.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

marl0
MARl0

Looking at Nerfnow, that’s Jill from VA-11 Hall-A. I’m confused that they refer to her as Jill from “girls’ frontline”? Am I missing a joke there or something?