Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Is This True?

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Is This True?

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Is This True?

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 25. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Is This True?
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 22. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Is This True?
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 22. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Is This True?
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 26. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Feb. 1 2015. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Is This True?

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 27. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Is This True?
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 26. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

