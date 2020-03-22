Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Is This Hacking?

Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Is This Hacking?

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 19. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Is This Hacking?

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Originally published March 16. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Is This Hacking?
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 16. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Is This Hacking?
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 20. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Is This Hacking?
(No new comic this week.) 

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Orignally published Nov. 24, 2018. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Is This Hacking?

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 21. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Is This Hacking?
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published March 20. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

