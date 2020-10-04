Vote 2020 graphic
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Important Things

Zack Zwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Sunday Comics
Sunday ComicsComicsFunnyKotakucore
Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Oct. 1. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Sep. 28. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Sep. 28. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Oct. 2. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Oct. 8, 2017. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Oct. 1. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Oct. 2. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION