Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: I Ain't Gonna Waste Them

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Sunday Comics
Sunday ComicsComicsFunnyKotakucore
9.6K
11
1
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: I Aint Gonna Waste Them

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: I Aint Gonna Waste Them
Advertisement

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 12. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: I Aint Gonna Waste Them

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Originally published March 9. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: I Aint Gonna Waste Them
Advertisement

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 9. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: I Aint Gonna Waste Them
Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 13. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: I Aint Gonna Waste Them
Advertisement

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published March 15. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: I Aint Gonna Waste Them
Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 14. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: I Aint Gonna Waste Them
Advertisement

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published March 13. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

'Shop Contest: Toilet Paper, Winners!

Japanese Porn Company Makes 200 Movies Available For Free Due To Coronavirus Covid-19

An NPC Protocol Droid In Battlefront II Has Had Enough And Fights Back