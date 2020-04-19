Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Humans Happened

Zack Zwiezen
Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published April 16. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published April 13. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published April 13. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published April 15. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published June 14, 2014. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published April 17. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published April 17. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

