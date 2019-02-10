Hey there! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 2, 2017. This week’s comic was focused on Hourly Comic Day and was a bit too long to post, so we went with a past comic. Read more of Awkward Zombie.



Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published February 7. Read more of Corpse Run.



Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Feb 6. Read more of Double XP.



The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Published Feb 4. Read more of The GaMERCaT.



Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published December 24, 2017. No update this week, so we went with a classic. Read more of Life in Aggro.



Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published February 8. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published February 8. Read more of Penny Arcade.

