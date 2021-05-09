Sunday Comics: HONK HONK!

Image : Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Image : See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published May 6 . Read more of Corpse Run.



Image : See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published May 3 . Read more of Awkward Zombie.



Image : See Below

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published May 3 . Read more of Clueless Hero.



Image : See Below

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published May 8 . Read more of Double XP.



Image : See Below

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published May 7 . Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Image : See Below

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published May 7 . Read more of Penny Arcade.

