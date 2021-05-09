Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: HONK HONK!

Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: HONK HONK!
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published May 6. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image: See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published May 3. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: See Below
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published May 3. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image: See Below
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published May 8. Read more of Double XP.

Image: See Below
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published May 7. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: HONK HONK!
Image: See Below
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published May 7. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

simulord
SimuLord

When I moved from Boston to Reno in 2002, I saw what hell looks like.

It’s Nebraska. In November, after all the corn has been harvested and 400 miles of I-80 between the outskirts of Omaha and the foothills of the Rockies at the other end of the states is as lifeless, featureless, and bleak as a Cormac McCarthy novel.

My then-girlfriend, driving the car, started hallucinating. I’d never seen her so singularly disturbed by anything in her life. It got better at the Wyoming state line, when the change of elevation gave us something to actually look at out the windows (of course, by then, night had fallen. Go figure.)