Culture

Sunday Comics: Meanwhile...

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Meanwhile...
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Meanwhile...
Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published May 27. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Meanwhile...
Image: See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published May 24. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Meanwhile...
Image: See Below
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published May 24. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Meanwhile...
Image: See Below
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published May 29. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Meanwhile...
Image: See Below
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published May 27. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Meanwhile...
Image: See Below
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published May 28. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

