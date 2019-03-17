Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published March 11. Read more of Awkward Zombie.



Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 13. Read more of Corpse Run



Advertisement

“Studios milking their IPs be like”

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 11. Read more of Clueless Hero



Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 14. Read more of Double XP.



The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Published March 11. Read more of the GaMERCaT.

Advertisement

(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published March 3, 2018. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 16. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published March 15. Read more of Penny Arcade.

