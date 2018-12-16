Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. From the archive, originally ublished December 2017. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published December 13. Read more of Corpse Run.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published December 12 . Read more of Double XP.

The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Published December 10. Read more of The GaMERCaT.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published December 16. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published December 15. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published December 14. Read more of Penny Arcade.