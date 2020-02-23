Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics: Good Work!

Zack Zwiezen
Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Feb. 20. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Originally published Feb. 17. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Feb. 17. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Feb. 21. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Feb. 7. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Feb. 22. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Feb. 21. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

