Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Giving Thanks

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:comics
comicsfunnykotakucore
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Giving Thanks
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Giving Thanks
Image: See below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Nov. 23. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Giving Thanks
Image: See below
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Nov. 23. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Giving Thanks
Image: See below
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Nov. 23. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Giving Thanks
Image: See below
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Nov. 26. Read more of Double XP.

There’s no new Life in Aggro this week. Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Giving Thanks
Image: See below

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Nov. 24. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Giving Thanks
Image: See below
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Nov. 27. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

