Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Fresh Ideas

Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Fresh Ideas

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Fresh Ideas

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published April 9. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Fresh Ideas

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published April 6. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published April 6. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Fresh Ideas
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published April 10. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Fresh Ideas
Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published April 11. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Fresh Ideas
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published April 10. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Fresh Ideas
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published April 10. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics!

Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

