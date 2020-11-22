Black Friday Is Almost Here!
Sunday Comics: Demon's Souls

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Nov. 19. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Nov. 16. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Nov. 16. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Nov. 19. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Nov. 30, 2014. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Nov. 18. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Nov. 20. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION