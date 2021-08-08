Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.
Advertisement
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published August 5. Read more of Corpse Run.
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published August 2. Read more of Awkward Zombie.
G/O Media may get a commission
tastes amazing
Unicorn Jerky CBD Strips
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published August 2. Read more of Clueless Hero.
Advertisement
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published August 6. Read more of Double XP.
Advertisement
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published August 6. Read more of Nerf NOW!!
Advertisement
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published August 6. Read more of Penny Arcade.
DISCUSSION
There have been too many times where I forgot to equip an item/tool/power and accidentally destroyed something.