Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Advertisement

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published August 5. Read more of Corpse Run.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published August 2. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

G/O Media may get a commission tastes amazing Unicorn Jerky CBD Strips Perfect for calming a racing mind

Be unapologetically yourself Buy for $13 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code CBDDAY

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published August 2. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published August 6. Read more of Double XP.

Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published August 6. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Advertisement

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published August 6. Read more of Penny Arcade.



