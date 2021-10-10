Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Oct. 7 . Read more of Corpse Run.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Oct. 2 . Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Oct. 4 . Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Oct. 9 . Read more of Double XP.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Oct. 10 . Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Oct. 8 . Read more of Penny Arcade.