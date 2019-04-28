Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Deep Jungle

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published April 22. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published April 25. Read more of Corpse Run 

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published April 22. Read more of Clueless Hero 

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published April 24. Read more of Double XP.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published April 24. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published April 26. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published April 26. Read more of Penny Arcade.

(The GaMERCaT comic is currently taking a break.)