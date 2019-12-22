Sunday Comics: Aww, You're The Best!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Dec. 18. Read more of Corpse Run.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Dec. 16. Read more of Awkward Zombie.



Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Dec. 16. Read more of Clueless Hero.



Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Dec. 18. Read more of Double XP.



No new comic this week.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Orignally published Dec. 24. Read more of Life in Aggro.



Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Dec. 20. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Dec. 20. Read more of Penny Arcade.