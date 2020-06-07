Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Assistance Please!

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Comics
ComicsFunnyKotakucoreSunday Comics
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Assistance Please!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Assistance Please!

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 4. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Assistance Please!
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 1. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Assistance Please!

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 1. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Assistance Please!
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 4. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Assistance Please!
(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Dec. 28, 2014. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Assistance Please!

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 3. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Assistance Please!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 5. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

