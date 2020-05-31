Sunday Comics: Are You Okay?

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published May 28. Read more of Corpse Run.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published May 25. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published May 25. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published May 29. Read more of Double XP.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published May, 30. Read more of Life in Aggro.



Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published May 27. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published May 29. Read more of Penny Arcade.