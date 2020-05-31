Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Are You Okay?

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Sunday Comics
Sunday ComicsFunnyComicsKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Are You Okay?

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Are You Okay?

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published May 28. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Are You Okay?
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published May 25. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Are You Okay?

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published May 25. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Are You Okay?
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published May 29. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Are You Okay?
Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published May, 30. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Are You Okay?
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published May 27. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Are You Okay?
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published May 29. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

