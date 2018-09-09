Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published September 3. Read more of Awkward Zombie.
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published September 6. Read more of Corpse Run.
Advertisement
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published September 6. Read more of Double XP.
Advertisement
The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Published September 3. Read more ofThe GaMERCaT.
Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published September 8. Read more of Life in Aggro.
Advertisement
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published September 3. Read more of Nerf NOW!!
Advertisement
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published September 7. Read more of Penny Arcade.