Photo: Summer Games Done Quick (Twitter)

Summer Games Done Quick 2019 has been a huge success and earlier this morning it was announced that the event had raised $3,003,889 for the charity Doctors Without Borders. This easily beat last year’s total of $2.1 million and is a new record for the popular SGDQ event.

The week-long event showcases a variety of speedruns of different games, all streamed across the internet. Fans can donate money to get certain games played or interact in other ways with the streamers, like to name characters or save games.

SGDQ 2019 received over 50k individual donations over the week, with the average donation hovering around $60.

If you missed any of the speedruns, you can catch up on the official Games Done Quick YouTube channel, where streams are still being uploaded so fans can watch later on.

The next Games Done Quick event will support Able Gamers charity and will take place in September at TwitchCon. Another GDQ event will happen after that in January 2020.