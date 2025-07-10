Subnautica 2 Publisher Denies Sabotaging $250 Million Developer Payout As Fans Rebel: 'Subnautica's Soul Has Just Been Ripped Out'

Subnautica 2 maker Unknown Worlds was set for a massive $250 million payout this year if it hit certain revenue targets, Bloomberg reported yesterday. But a fresh delay of one of the most wish-listed games on Steam makes that almost impossible. Publisher Krafton, which changed the release schedule against the objections of the studio’s founders, now denies that it did so to avoid paying the bonuses.

“This decision was based solely on our commitment to quality and to delivering the best possible experience for players,” the South Korea-based company which also owns PUBG told IGN in a statement responding to Bloomberg’s report. “It was not influenced by any contractual or financial considerations. Additionally, the decision had already been under discussion prior to recent leadership changes at the studio.”

Unknown Worlds cofounders Charlie Cleveland, Max McGuire, and CEO Ted Gill were fired last week, despite Krafton promising the studio independence when it was purchased back in 2022. Cleveland later wrote on Reddit that the game was ready to release in Early Access later this year as originally planned, calling the move from Krafton to replace the studio’s leadership a “shock.”



The publisher now says that the decision to delay Subnautica 2 grew out of negative feedback from playtests. “We received valuable feedback from our community that reinforced our confidence in the game’s direction,” it wrote in its new statement. “At the same time, the feedback highlighted a few areas that could benefit from further refinement before release. As community voices play a central role in how we shape our games, we’ve made the decision to give the development team more time to implement that feedback and deliver a more complete experience.”

A spokesperson for the publisher did not immediately respond when Kotaku asked about the timing of the negative playtest feedback. A developer update posted on YouTube confirmed Subnautica 2 would be coming to Early Access in 2025 back in April. It’s unclear what would have meaningfully changed in just two months to lead Krafton to overrule the studio’s leadership and replace them, jeopardizing fan enthusiasm for the game in the process. “Subnautica’s soul has just been ripped out,” one fan recently wrote.

Subnautica players have started revolting on the game’s subreddit. A thread calling on fans not to purchase the sequel when it comes out already has over 43,000 upvotes. Others have called for players to flood Krafton with an angry write-in campaign. The publisher has even been compared to Alterra Corp., the fictional in-game company known for hogging resources and mistreating employees. The whole episode has also reignited fans’ fears about Subnautica 2 being plastered with microtransactions.

A financial report from Krafton last year claimed the sequel was being designed using the “Games as a Service” model. “In reference to ‘Games-as-a-Service,’ we simply plan to continually update the game for many years to come, just like the previous two Subnautica games,” the development team rushed to clarify at the time. “Think our Early Access update model, expanded. No season passes. No battle passes. No subscription.” Some players now worry, with the founders gone, that might no longer be the case.



