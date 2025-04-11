Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Entertainment

The Oscars Are Finally Adding A Stunt Performer Category

The new 'Achievement in Stunt Design' award will become a part of the show in 2028

By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The Oscars Are Finally Adding A Stunt Performer Category
Image: Universal

Staring in 2028, the Academy Awards will feature a new category dedicated to celebrating stunt performers and coordinators working on countless Hollywood movies.

Suggested Reading

Devs Behind Controversial Sexual Assault Game Defend It, But Say They're Pulling It From Steam Anyway
James Cameron Thinks AI Could Be Necessary To Keep Making Movies Like Dune
This Savagely Styled First Berserker Armor Set Lets You Deal Tougher Blows
Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

Suggested Reading

Devs Behind Controversial Sexual Assault Game Defend It, But Say They're Pulling It From Steam Anyway
James Cameron Thinks AI Could Be Necessary To Keep Making Movies Like Dune
This Savagely Styled First Berserker Armor Set Lets You Deal Tougher Blows
Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum'

On April 10, as reported by Variety, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in a formal letter the creation of a new “Achievement in Stunt Design” award. The specific rules and criteria for the award will be announced in 2027. Films released that year will be eligible for the award at the 2028 Oscars.

Advertisement

Related Content

John Wick Ran Out Of Money 24 Hours Before Filming, Then Eva Longoria Invested $6 Million
This Year's Best Picture Nominees, Ranked By Likelihood Of Winning

Related Content

John Wick Ran Out Of Money 24 Hours Before Filming, Then Eva Longoria Invested $6 Million
This Year's Best Picture Nominees, Ranked By Likelihood Of Winning

“Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. “We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion.”

Advertisement

For many years now, individuals in the film industry, like Deadpool 2 and The Fall Guy director David Leitch, have been pushing the Academy to introduce a stunt person category. Leitch and stunt coordinator and designer Chris O’Hara of Stunts Unlimited, as well as others, have made numerous presentations to the Academy’s Board of Governors.

Advertisement

“Stunts are essential to every genre of film,” said Leitch via a statement to Variety. “[Stunts are] rooted deep in our industry’s history—from the groundbreaking work of early pioneers like Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd, and Charlie Chaplin, to the inspiring artistry of today’s stunt designers, coordinators, performers, and choreographers.”

“This has been a long journey for so many of us. Chris O’Hara and I have spent years working to bring this moment to life, standing on the shoulders of the stunt professionals who’ve fought tirelessly for recognition over the decades. We are incredibly grateful. Thank you, Academy.”

Advertisement

This isn’t the only new category to be added to the Academy Awards in recent years. In 2024, the organization announced the addition of the “Achievement in Casting” award, which will be presented for the first time at next year’s ceremony.

.