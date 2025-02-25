This Year's Best Picture Nominees, Ranked By Likelihood Of Winning

There isn’t an exact science to predicting the Best Picture winner at the Oscars. A Christopher Nolan movie hadn’t won it for the first 24 years of his illustrious career before he snagged the top honors for Oppenheimer. The worst Godfather movie (The Godfather Part III) got nominated in the same year Spike Lee’s magnum opus Do The Right Thing was snubbed. In back-to-back-to-back years, the winners were a movie about a Roman general fighting for his life (Gladiator), one about a schizophrenic mathematician genius (A Beautiful Mind), and a musical crime drama (Chicago). Those three couldn’t be more different, and this year’s Best Picture winner isn’t going to be any easier to predict.

A Complete Unknown has the undeniable draw of Timothée Chalamet’s transformative performance as Bob Dylan, and if the Academy leans into star-driven biopics, it could ride that momentum to victory. The Brutalist, with its sweeping 30-year story of an architect chasing creative fulfillment against historical forces, is the kind of grand, moody epic that often wins over awards voters who crave a prestige drama. Wicked was a massive hit with fans, but musicals have a tough time cracking the Best Picture ceiling, and unless it completely redefines the genre in voters’ eyes, it’ll likely be more of a crowd-pleaser than an Oscar juggernaut.

There are so many ways the Best Picture category could shake out when the Oscars take place this Sunday, but here’s our order of the 10 nominees ranked by likelihood of winning.