Stunfisk Smiles When It Hurts People

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Stunfisk!



Stunfisk Details

Type: Ground/Electric

Average Height: 2' 04

Average Weight: 24.3 lbs.

First Added In Generation V

Some folks find it hard to kill a bug or spank their kids or even yell at someone. These people have empathy and are kind. Then some folks not only hurt people, but they also enjoy doing it. Stunfisk is one of those psychopaths who shocks people and smiles the whole time. What the fuck, Stunfisk?

When I first saw Stunfisk I was struck by how ugly it is and how it seems like it was designed by an artist who had five minutes to create something. It is, I assume, supposed to look similar to a Sunfish, which are large and strange fish in the real world. However, there is one big difference between Stunfisk and a Sunfish: Sunfish don’t shock people.

According to multiple Pokedex entries found on Bulbapedia, Stunfisk shocks divers or anyone else who steps on it or touches it. While it shocks you it smiles. Why? Good question. Its Pokedex entry in Shield says “For some reason, this Pokémon smiles slightly when it emits a strong electric current .” Two things to mention about this entry: After years and years of study and multiple games, nobody has a clue why this thing gets off on hurting people. And also, this is the first entry to add “slightly,” which seems to be a way to try and rehabilitate Stunfisk’s reputation.

“No, no. He doesn’t ENJOY IT. He just smiles a little because shocking people uh...it..tickles.”

What’s really screwed up is that Stunfisk hides in the mud, waiting to be stepped on or touched. So it is a giant, living electrical trap with a pain fetish. Pokemon is a weird franchise.

Favorite Fan Art

Illustration : Smellerby ( DeviantArt

Oh god, every time someone creates a realistic rendering of an aquatic Pokemon it leads to something terrifying.

Random Facts

In Sword and Shield, a new version of this Pokemon was introduced. This Galarian version is not electric and has a mouth on its face that looks like a Pokeball. This has been known to trap trainers who aren’t paying attention.

According to Bulbapedia

Stunfisk was created by Mana Ibe and was designed to be “...the flattest Pokémon ever.” Mission accomplished.

Best Comment From Last Week

But...... it barely even has a nose. That’s, like, a skull hole at best. -Stunkydunk

Skull Hole is my new original Pokemon. It is a human skull with a big hole in the forehead where a long, green arm pops out and slaps people.

