Studio Ghibli is releasing four films—Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, and Tales from Earthsea—in Japanese movie theaters later this month. The movies will play at 372 Toho theaters across Japan starting June 26.
Studio Ghibli is releasing four films—Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, and Tales from Earthsea—in Japanese movie theaters later this month. The movies will play at 372 Toho theaters across Japan starting June 26.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.