brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animestudio ghiblijapan
Studio Ghibli is releasing four filmsNausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, and Tales from Earthsea—in Japanese movie theaters later this month. The movies will play at 372 Toho theaters across Japan starting June 26.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

