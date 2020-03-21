Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Stuck Inside All Weekend? Get Drunk

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Snapshots
SnapshotsGod Of WarKratosDrinkingIsolationVirtual Photographyphotomodekotakucore
841
5
Save
Boy, get me more booze.
Boy, get me more booze.
Screenshot: @BfallforyouG (Twitter)

This week on Snapshots, cool lighting, dangerous monsters, a wolf, explosions, a poor robot getting sliced in half and Kratos hits day 5 of staying home, so he starts drinking.

A Plague Tale: Innocence
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Photo: @InquistorAles (Twitter)
Advertisement
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @cathyamaerie (Twitter)
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Screenshot: @Xenolith3D (Twitter)
Advertisement
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Screenshot: @XkardazX (Twitter)
Control
Control
Screenshot: @DrCaligari72 (Twitter)
Advertisement
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider
Screenshot: @svid_vp (Twitter)
Driveclub
Driveclub
Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1 (Twitter)
Advertisement
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller (Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @G_Assassin90 (Twitter)
Advertisement
God Of War (PS4)
God Of War (PS4)
Screenshot: @BfallforyouG (Twitter)

Drink responsibly. Unless you are a demi-god badass. Then you can just get wasted all day.

Advertisement

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

Poor Pay, Abuse, And Harassment: How The World's Biggest Wizard School Lost Its Magic

Her One Weakness Was Gravity

Adult Video Star Does A Very Good Nier: Automata Cosplay