Stuck Inside All Weekend? Get Drunk

Boy, get me more booze. Screenshot : @BfallforyouG ( Twitter

This week on Snapshots, cool lighting, dangerous monsters, a wolf, explosions, a poor robot getting sliced in half and Kratos hits day 5 of staying home, so he starts drinking.



A Plague Tale: Innocence Photo : @InquistorAles ( Twitter

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @cathyamaerie ( Twitter

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Screenshot : @Xenolith3D ( Twitter

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Screenshot : @XkardazX ( Twitter

Control Screenshot : @DrCaligari72 ( Twitter

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Screenshot : @svid_vp ( Twitter

Driveclub Screenshot : @JimdiGriz1 ( Twitter

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @Lochlan_Miller ( Twitter

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @G_Assassin90 ( Twitter

God Of War (PS4) Screenshot : @BfallforyouG ( Twitter

Drink responsibly. Unless you are a demi-god badass. Then you can just get wasted all day.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



