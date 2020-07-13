Strong Songs, a music podcast hosted by former Kotaku editor Kirk Hamilton, recently tackled the “World 1-1" theme from Super Mario Bros. It’s a neat look at the various pieces that make up such an iconic track and some of its influences, like the mambo stylings of Tito Puente. Check it out!
Strong Songs, a music podcast hosted by former Kotaku editor Kirk Hamilton, recently tackled the “World 1-1" theme from Super Mario Bros. It’s a neat look at the various pieces that make up such an iconic track and some of its influences, like the mambo stylings of Tito Puente. Check it out!