iantothemax
Ian Walker
Image: Nintendo (Fair Use)

Strong Songs, a music podcast hosted by former Kotaku editor Kirk Hamilton, recently tackled the “World 1-1" theme from Super Mario Bros. It’s a neat look at the various pieces that make up such an iconic track and some of its influences, like the mambo stylings of Tito Puente. Check it out!

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

