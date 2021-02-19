Street Fighter Portal Appears In Fortnite

Screenshot : Epic Games / Kotaku

Fortnite has absorbed just about every nerdy property under the sun at this point, but Epic Games’ massively popular battle royale has yet to dip its toes into the world of fighting games. Well, until now, that is.



Similar to how the developers teased the Tron crossover, a portal has appeared on the Fortnite map a little southwest of Sweaty Sands that appears to lead to Suzaku Castle, a classic stage seen throughout the Street Fighter franchise. Ryu’s personal theme can also be heard softly drifting from the interdimensional rift, but the whole thing collapses if you aren’t positioned just right.

Fortnite leakers have since discovered a variety of Street Fighter-related content in the game’s backend, including a short teaser that appears to confirm Ryu and Chun-Li will eventually appear as skins in the multiplayer shooter. More details will have to wait until Epic itself is ready to spill the beans, of course, but it seems like a pretty safe bet Street Fighter is Fortnite’s next collab.

A game where Chun-Li can shotgun Kratos from God of War in the face. What a world.