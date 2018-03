GIF

Abhishek Singh, creator of that very cool first-person Mario experience for the HoloLens, is back with a home-made version of Street Fighter that projects the action to anywhere you can point your phone screen at.



He calls it the Real World Warrior Edition, and yes, it’s choppy. But like...the point here isn’t the speed or fluidity of combos. It’s being able to show off that there are two guys from Street Fighter in the middle of the road.