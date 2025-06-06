Capcom Announces Street Fighter 6's New Characters By Paying Kenny Omega To Cosplay Them

I don’t watch wrestling, but I feel a kinship to Kenny Omega as a fellow Kenny. Well, I did, until I realized his name is actually Tyson Smith. He just took on the name, I was born into it. Anyway, since he is not a true Ken, I have found a new reason to connect with the wrestler after seeing him cosplay as every character Street Fighter 6 is adding next season. Omega is known for his nerdy cosplays in wrestling, so it’s good to see him getting the bag elsewhere. I won’t be playing any of these new characters because I am a Ryu one-trick, but I have to respect the craft.
Street Fighter 6's Year 3 roster update will add Sagat, Alex, Ingrid, and C. Viper to the game. Alex and Sagat were both recently playable in Street Fighter V, while C. Viper and Ingrid have been missing in action for at least a few entries. C. Viper last appeared as a playable character in Street Fighter IV. Ingrid, meanwhile, hasn’t been playable since Street Fighter Alpha 3 MAX.
Once all four fighters roll out, Street Fighter 6's roster will reach 30 characters. Here’s Capcom’s tentative schedule:
- Sagat - Summer 2025
- C. Viper - Autumn 2025
- Alex - Early Spring 2026
- Ingrid - Late Spring 2026
Street Fighter 6 launched in 2023 and has been getting a steady rollout of new fighters since launch. Each new character is implemented into the game’s story mode, allowing your avatar character to learn their movesets and do fun social sim events with them to get to know them better. The game letting me fail to flirt with Ryu remains a moment more humbling than any defeat I’ve ever faced in the arena.
