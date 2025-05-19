Overwatch 2's New Story Missions: Worth The Money?
Extra
News

Overwatch 2’s Street Fighter Skins Are A Knockout

Hanzo leads the charge as Ryu, alongside other heroes like Juno, Kiriko, and Winston

overwatchStreet Fighter 6street fighter
By
Kenneth Shepard
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Ryu throwing a Hadouken dressed as Ryu.
Image: Blizzard Entertainment

After announcing the crossover event last week, Blizzard has finally unveiled every skin for its new Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 collaboration. Originally, we only saw most of these new costumes in an animated trailer that didn’t really give us a sense of what they would look like in-game, but now Blizzard has released a new trailer showing off all eight skins, and they look much better than I was expecting.

Out of all the anime, games, and other things Blizzard has collaborated with for Overwatch 2, Street Fighter 6 is probably my favorite, but I’m still not thrilled that the hero shooter is falling back on other franchises to sell skins. It’s giving Fortnite, and I still have so much love for the world and characters of Overwatch, despite all its troubles, that I would rather Blizzard spotlight them instead of other properties. It feels like we’re getting a new collaboration event every other month or so, and you could easily have a match made up entirely of Overwatch heroes cosplaying other characters. I’m sad that so much Overwatch 2 content feels like ads for other properties while the world Blizzard built remains underutilized. But as long as this is the way things are, I guess I’m glad that at least the skins are pretty good this time around. You can click through to see each hero dressed as one of Capcom’s iconic fighters. The full list of skins is as follows:

  • Hanzo as Ryu
  • Juno as Chun-Li
  • Widowmaker as Cammy
  • Kiriko as Juri
  • Soldier: 76 as Guile
  • Sigma as M. Bison
  • Winston as Blanka
  • Zenyatta as Dhalsim
Blizzard Entertainment

While I have my issues with Blizzard’s handling of the story and world of Overwatch, the game is pretty poppin’ these days. The new Stadium mode that lets you build out your character over the course of a seven-round match is one of the most invigorating additions Blizzard has put in the game since the sequel launched in 2022.

Soldier: 76 as Guile

Soldier: 76 as Guile

Soldier: 76 combing his hair as Guile.
Image: Blizzard Entertainment
Zenyatta as Dhalism

Zenyatta as Dhalism

Zenyatta lets out a kick while in the Dhalsim skin.
Image: Blizzard Entertainment
Winston as Blanka

Winston as Blanka

Winston dressed as Blanka.
Image: Blizzard Entertainment
Sigma as M. Bison

Sigma as M. Bison

Sigma dressed as M. Bison.
Image: Blizzard Entertainment
Juno as Chun-Li

Juno as Chun-Li

Juno dressed as Chun-Li.
Image: Blizzard Entertainment
Kiriko as Juri

Kiriko as Juri

Kiriko dressed as Juri.
Image: Blizzard Entertainment
Widowmaker as Cammy

Widowmaker as Cammy

Widowmaker dressed as Cammy.
Image: Blizzard Entertainment
Hanzo as Ryu

Hanzo as Ryu

Hanzo throwing a Hadouken dressed as Ryu.
Image: Blizzard Entertainment
