Overwatch 2’s Street Fighter Skins Are A Knockout

After announcing the crossover event last week, Blizzard has finally unveiled every skin for its new Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 collaboration. Originally, we only saw most of these new costumes in an animated trailer that didn’t really give us a sense of what they would look like in-game, but now Blizzard has released a new trailer showing off all eight skins, and they look much better than I was expecting.

Out of all the anime, games, and other things Blizzard has collaborated with for Overwatch 2, Street Fighter 6 is probably my favorite, but I’m still not thrilled that the hero shooter is falling back on other franchises to sell skins. It’s giving Fortnite, and I still have so much love for the world and characters of Overwatch, despite all its troubles, that I would rather Blizzard spotlight them instead of other properties. It feels like we’re getting a new collaboration event every other month or so, and you could easily have a match made up entirely of Overwatch heroes cosplaying other characters. I’m sad that so much Overwatch 2 content feels like ads for other properties while the world Blizzard built remains underutilized. But as long as this is the way things are, I guess I’m glad that at least the skins are pretty good this time around. You can click through to see each hero dressed as one of Capcom’s iconic fighters. The full list of skins is as follows:

Hanzo as Ryu

Juno as Chun-Li

Widowmaker as Cammy

Kiriko as Juri

Soldier: 76 as Guile

Sigma as M. Bison

Winston as Blanka

Zenyatta as Dhalsim

While I have my issues with Blizzard’s handling of the story and world of Overwatch, the game is pretty poppin’ these days. The new Stadium mode that lets you build out your character over the course of a seven-round match is one of the most invigorating additions Blizzard has put in the game since the sequel launched in 2022.