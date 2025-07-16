Stranger Things Season 5 Looks Like An Action-Packed And Bonkers Finale

After a very long wait, we finally have the first real trailer for the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. And folks, this might be the biggest and most bonkers season of the show yet.

On July 16, Netflix posted a nearly 3-minute-long teaser trailer for Stranger Things 5, aka the fifth season of the hit sci-fi drama set in the 1980s. And it’s a really wild trailer, featuring a lot of action, monsters, and the return of season four baddie Vecna.

Here’s the trailer:

Stranger Things 5 | Official Teaser | Netflix

And here is Netflix’s official description of Stranger Things season five:

The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

It’s been a long wait for season five, with the show’s fourth season airing nearly three years ago, back in 2022. Wild. Modern TV, while it looks amazing and is arguably better than any previous era of television, is very annoying. TV shows shouldn’t have three-year gaps between seasons!

Anyway, I’m excited for this new season. I’ve loved each season of Stranger Things more than the last, and this new trailer has me pumped for one last big adventure with the gang. I hope Steve makes it out alive.

Stranger Things season 5 will be split up into three releases. The first batch of episodes will arrive in November. Then another will land on Christmas. And the big finale episode will premiere on Netflix on New Year’s Eve. While the show might be ending, the franchise isn’t done yet. There’s an animated series in development, Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85. I bet this won’t be the last time we see the Hawkins Gang.

