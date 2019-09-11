Earlier this week, a typhoon hit Japan. According to reports, nearly seventeen thousand people were stranded at Narita Airport, outside Tokyo. Flights were canceled, and it was difficult to get trains and taxis. Pro fighting game player Naoki “Moke” Nakayama was among those who were stuck.



Travelers had to wait overnight for the trains to run. The airport passed out crackers, water, and sleeping bags, reports Mainichi.

To past the time, he played games with others. Innocent enough, right? Well... Moke started getting criticized for using the airport’s electricity without permission and for blocking a fire extinguisher. He was called out for setting a bad example as a pro gamer.

The criticism was so severe that he even issued an apology for using the airport’s electricity without permission and for blocking the fire extinguisher.

Moke even sent an apology to the airport and added that, as a professional gamer, he will think more about his actions.