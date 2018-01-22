Things Golden State superstar Steph Curry is good at include basketball and golf. Things Golden State superstar Steph Curry is not good at include voice-over work and Mario Kart 8.



Curry joined his friend/San Francisco Giants player Hunter Pence on CoralSword’s Twitch stream the other day to play some Mario Kart. He does not do great. This is the closest he ever comes to winning (he’s Waluigi in the bottom right).

The entire thing is below, and to his credit, he at least...never finishes 11th or 12th?

Please note that I don’t post this to make fun of Curry. Mario Kart is a cruel and wicked thing, where even reasonably talented players can be undone by assholes and happenstance. I only post it to make myself feel better that there might be one thing in the world I’m better than Steph Curry at.



I also post it for the hoops narrative: while Curry flails around on this stream having fun with friends, LeBron James is out there in the wilderness becoming a Mario Kart Grand Master.