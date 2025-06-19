Stellar Blade, As Told By Steam Reviews

Stellar Blade is a mashup of classic arcade action and modern Soulslike about a defense force officer with big tits and an even bigger ass saving the post-apocalyptic ruins of Earth from the aliens who destroyed it. Paradise lost? Not for the gooners, or for general fans of fun combat in cool sci-fi settings held together by the sensibilities of an old-school PlayStation 2 game.

A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island

A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island CC Share Subtitles Off

English A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island

The 2024 PS5 exclusive recently came to PC where it sold over one million new copies in just three days, making it one of the most successful PlayStation ports ever. South Korea developer Shift Up is already working on a sequel that will, according to its director, Hyung-Tae Kim, feature an improved story with a more serious tone. In the meantime, everyone who worked on Stellar Blade just got a Switch 2, which the game is also rumored to be getting ported to in the near future.

Advertisement

How are PC players receiving the current entry? Steam reviews so far are glowing, with a rating of over 94 percent positive among the nearly 20,000 currently posted. In addition to widescreen support and uncapped framerates, new DLC was also released alongside the PC port’s arrival. A fresh patch this week fixed some bugs, including ones that were impacting keyboard use, while modders are already throwing caution to the wind.

Advertisement

One that makes protagonist Eve nude is currently under moderation at Nexus Mods. I’m shocked. Shocked! Stellar Blade’s director recently suggested he has no issue with fans modding the game however they please. However, most of the mods are just about improving PC performance and tweaking gameplay. One of the most popular lengthens the timing window for perfect parries. Here’s what Steam reviewers are saying about the rest of the game:

“Came for gooner reasons, stayed for gamer reasons.”

Advertisement

“The best part, without a doubt, is the music.”

Advertisement

“The DJ in the background was spinning tracks from NieR:Automata”

Advertisement

“The fact that you can’t hold guard and then press dodge has been insufferable”

Advertisement

“When a company that mainly made gacha games can optimize a PC game better than most AAA companies”

Advertisement

“Even though this game is a total booty bait, its actually really well made.”

Advertisement

“While not as precise as Sekiro, or unique as Nier, Stellar Blade hits.”

Advertisement

“I didn’t play Stellar Blade — I was defiled by it.”

Advertisement

“You bought this game because you are cripplingly addicted to Souls-like games. I bought this game because I am horny. We are not the same.”

Advertisement

“Stellar Blade touts itself as a fast paced action adventure game with RPG mechanics and a deep story. All of that is BS.”

Advertisement

“Insane price for such a game.”

Advertisement

“Great game horrible experience. This is the FIRST game Denuvo has ruined for me.”

Advertisement

“Not being able to teleport between all camps is just stupid.”

Advertisement

“All I know is that no amount of virtual girls can cure the vast rot that has overtaken me.”

Advertisement

.