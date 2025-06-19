Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Feature

Stellar Blade, As Told By Steam Reviews

The sci-fi action adventure just made a big splash on PC

By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Stellar Blade's heroes blow kisses.
Image: Shift Up / Kotaku

Stellar Blade is a mashup of classic arcade action and modern Soulslike about a defense force officer with big tits and an even bigger ass saving the post-apocalyptic ruins of Earth from the aliens who destroyed it. Paradise lost? Not for the gooners, or for general fans of fun combat in cool sci-fi settings held together by the sensibilities of an old-school PlayStation 2 game.

The 2024 PS5 exclusive recently came to PC where it sold over one million new copies in just three days, making it one of the most successful PlayStation ports ever. South Korea developer Shift Up is already working on a sequel that will, according to its director, Hyung-Tae Kim, feature an improved story with a more serious tone. In the meantime, everyone who worked on Stellar Blade just got a Switch 2, which the game is also rumored to be getting ported to in the near future.

How are PC players receiving the current entry? Steam reviews so far are glowing, with a rating of over 94 percent positive among the nearly 20,000 currently posted. In addition to widescreen support and uncapped framerates, new DLC was also released alongside the PC port’s arrival. A fresh patch this week fixed some bugs, including ones that were impacting keyboard use, while modders are already throwing caution to the wind.

One that makes protagonist Eve nude is currently under moderation at Nexus Mods. I’m shocked. Shocked! Stellar Blade’s director recently suggested he has no issue with fans modding the game however they please. However, most of the mods are just about improving PC performance and tweaking gameplay. One of the most popular lengthens the timing window for perfect parries. Here’s what Steam reviewers are saying about the rest of the game:

“Came for gooner reasons, stayed for gamer reasons.”

Image for article titled Stellar Blade, As Told By Steam Reviews
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku
“The best part, without a doubt, is the music.”

Image for article titled Stellar Blade, As Told By Steam Reviews
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku
“The DJ in the background was spinning tracks from NieR:Automata

Image for article titled Stellar Blade, As Told By Steam Reviews
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku
“The fact that you can’t hold guard and then press dodge has been insufferable”

Image for article titled Stellar Blade, As Told By Steam Reviews
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku
“When a company that mainly made gacha games can optimize a PC game better than most AAA companies”

Image for article titled Stellar Blade, As Told By Steam Reviews
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku
“Even though this game is a total booty bait, its actually really well made.”

Image for article titled Stellar Blade, As Told By Steam Reviews
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku
“While not as precise as Sekiro, or unique as Nier, Stellar Blade hits.”

Image for article titled Stellar Blade, As Told By Steam Reviews
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku
“I didn’t play Stellar Blade — I was defiled by it.”

Image for article titled Stellar Blade, As Told By Steam Reviews
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku
“You bought this game because you are cripplingly addicted to Souls-like games. I bought this game because I am horny. We are not the same.”

Image for article titled Stellar Blade, As Told By Steam Reviews
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku
Stellar Blade touts itself as a fast paced action adventure game with RPG mechanics and a deep story. All of that is BS.”

Image for article titled Stellar Blade, As Told By Steam Reviews
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku
“Insane price for such a game.”

Image for article titled Stellar Blade, As Told By Steam Reviews
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku
“Great game horrible experience. This is the FIRST game Denuvo has ruined for me.”

Image for article titled Stellar Blade, As Told By Steam Reviews
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku
“Not being able to teleport between all camps is just stupid.”

Image for article titled Stellar Blade, As Told By Steam Reviews
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku
“All I know is that no amount of virtual girls can cure the vast rot that has overtaken me.”

Image for article titled Stellar Blade, As Told By Steam Reviews
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku
.