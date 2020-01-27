Steins; Gate is getting a live-action Hollywood TV series. Skydance Television, best known for Altered Carbon, is creating the show. No word yet on when it will premiere.
Steins; Gate is getting a live-action Hollywood TV series. Skydance Television, best known for Altered Carbon, is creating the show. No word yet on when it will premiere.
