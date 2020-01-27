Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Steins; Gate is getting a live-action Hollywood TV series. Skydance Television, best known for Altered Carbon, is creating the show. No word yet on when it will premiere. 

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

