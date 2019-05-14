SteamWorld Quest comes to PC via Steam on May 31. The card-based role playing game has some of the most interesting turn-based combat I’ve encountered in a while and the SteamWorld universe is still as charming as ever. It’s also nice to hear a game is coming to Steam for a change.
