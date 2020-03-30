Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Steam
Steamcovid-19coronavirusmetapostvalve
Steam games you don’t play as often are going to update less frequently, Valve announced today. While games played within the last three days will still update during the next off-peak period, updates for others will be pushed back several days to help manage bandwidth amid ongoing Covid-19 related quarantines. 

