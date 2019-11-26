Starting November 30, One Piece fans can board a life-sized version of Thousand Sunny ship and take a short, thirty-minute cruise at Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Nagasaki. The replica boat isn’t new (here’s a video tour from a few years back), but if you’re in Japan and like One Piece, maybe check it out.
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.