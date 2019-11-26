Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Image: huistenbosch

Starting November 30, One Piece fans can board a life-sized version of Thousand Sunny ship and take a short, thirty-minute cruise at Huis Ten Bosch theme park in Nagasaki. The replica boat isn’t new (here’s a video tour from a few years back), but if you’re in Japan and like One Piece, maybe check it out.  

