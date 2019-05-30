Starting next Tuesday, Apex Legends is having a limited time event called The Legendary Hunt. More details are in the blog post, as well as a few tiny kernals of information about the Season 2 Battle Pass, which will be further fleshed out in a stream on June 8th. Happy hunting!
